Dr. Henry Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Moore, MD
Dr. Henry Moore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
UHealth at Boca Raton3848 Fau Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 455-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with PD almost 10 years ago. I first went to Dr. Moore 7 years ago for a consultation for PD but stopped going because I lived too far away. After moving closer to his office last year I returned to his office. I am very pleased with my decision. Dr. Moore is attentive, listens to my concerns and then clearly presents all options to me. Yes, I usually have to wait one hour past my appointment time but that is because he listens, doesn’t rush me out of the office and is very thorough in his evaluation. His treatment for my drooling was successful. We are working finding other options to improve my PD. He responds to calls and has even called me back after hours. I could not be more pleased. Thank you Dr. Moore!
About Dr. Henry Moore, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1538362553
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
