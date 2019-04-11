Dr. Henry Moreta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Moreta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Moreta, MD
Dr. Henry Moreta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Moreta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moreta's Office Locations
-
1
South Shore Neurologic Associates PC877 E Main St Ste 106, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 666-3939
-
2
South Shore Neurologic Associates712 Main St, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 666-3939
-
3
South Shore Neurologic Assocs77 Medford Ave Ste C, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreta?
Super. He diagnosed my Trigeminal Neuralgia immediately and sent me to a neurosurgeon, Dr. Sathi, who operated and I've never had any pain since then and that was 2011.
About Dr. Henry Moreta, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922084466
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreta works at
Dr. Moreta has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moreta speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.