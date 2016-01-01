Dr. Henry Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Murray, MD
Dr. Henry Murray, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University Med Center|Rockefeller University
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine - Infectious Diseases1305 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
General Surgery - Upper East Side1315 York Avenue, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Murray, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1942240999
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Med Center|Rockefeller University
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Campus
- New York Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
