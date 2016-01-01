See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Henry Murray, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Henry Murray, MD

Dr. Henry Murray, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University Med Center|Rockefeller University

Dr. Murray works at General Surgery - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murray's Office Locations

  1
    Weill Cornell Medicine - Infectious Diseases
    1305 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    General Surgery - Upper East Side
    1315 York Avenue, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Infection Management
Infectious Diseases
Immunization Administration
Infection Management
Infectious Diseases

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
International Travel Diseases Chevron Icon
International Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Travel Vaccination Chevron Icon
Tropical Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Henry Murray, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1942240999
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University Med Center|Rockefeller University
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Campus
    • New York Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murray works at General Surgery - Upper East Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Murray’s profile.

    Dr. Murray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

