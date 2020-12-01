Dr. Niho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Niho, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Niho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Niho works at
Locations
Southern California Permanente Med Grp6650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-2604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very knowledgeable, calm, caring doctor. I felt like as if I went to my professor during his office hour to discuss a case study regarding my health condition, so I forgot the patient was myself. ^.^ We did talk about so much about reading the lab data and the prevalence of the disease. I am so blessed to have him as my doctor to follow up my case in the future.
About Dr. Henry Niho, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1609040450
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
