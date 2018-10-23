See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Henry Osei, MB CHB

Internal Medicine
2.9 (39)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Osei, MB CHB

Dr. Henry Osei, MB CHB is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ghana Med Sch and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Osei works at Mountainside Internal Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountainside Internal Medicine
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 211, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 202-2233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Dyslipidemia

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Oct 23, 2018
    Wouldn't go anywhere else! Dr O is very knowledgeable and up-to-date! A tad bit on the quiet side but knows his stuff! As for his staff,.. ????They're Great!?? Makes every visit easy and accommodates your every needs! Very rare find these days!?? (a grip of grumpy & grouchy ones out there!) They also have Candy?????? for the Good Patients!...?? And the bad ones too!??
    Mz. Chuthee — Oct 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Osei, MB CHB
    About Dr. Henry Osei, MB CHB

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235102716
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    • howard university hospital
    • Ghana Med Sch
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Osei, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osei works at Mountainside Internal Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Osei’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Osei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

