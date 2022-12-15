Overview

Dr. Henry Paik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Boston University Hospital and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Hamilton Medical Center and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Paik works at Gastroenterology Associates of Chattanooga, PC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.