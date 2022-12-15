Dr. Henry Paik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Paik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Paik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Boston University Hospital and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Hamilton Medical Center and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Paik works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Chattanooga2341 McCallie Ave Ste 406, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 648-8204
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American General
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Paik for many years and I have always been treated with kindness and professional clear reports that he explained very thoroughly. He even cracked jokes before I went under and it helped me. He's an awesome Doctor!
About Dr. Henry Paik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Korean
- 1194789149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Beth Israel Medical Center, Nyc
- Boston University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paik has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paik speaks Korean.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.
