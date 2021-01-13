Dr. Henry Pallatroni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pallatroni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Pallatroni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Pallatroni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.
Coastal New Hampshire Neurosurgeons - Portsmouth330 Borthwick Ave Ste 300, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-4666
Coastal New Hampshire Neurosurgeons9 Buzell Ave, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 433-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- York Hospital
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Pallatroni treated a spinal problem that was causing me pain resulting ins a limited life situation. His exam and diagnosis was conducted in a way that I understood so much more about my condition. He listened carefully to my concerns. His skill and professionalism gave me confidence. The surgery was a challenging one, but now I can hike and dance! Thanks for the terrific outcome and your care about my well being Dr. Pallatroni!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1003880238
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dartmouth College - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
