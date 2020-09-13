Dr. Henry Parkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Parkman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Temple University Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-9900Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Community Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
I travel out of state to see Dr.Parkman for gastroparesis and he is miracle worker. My gastroparesis was so debilitating I could not work full time. He worked incredibly hard to get my pacemaker approved by insurance. He connected me with studies that helped me understand the cause of my disease and treat it better. He's listened to every one of my concerns and listened with compassion and provided workable solutions and explanations for my symptoms. He is truly an expert in his field and a phenomenal doctor with impressive research. Thanks to him, Ive been able to go back to working full time, no sick days. He changed my life and helped me get back on track to accomplishing my goals. My experience at Temple has been nothing short of phenomenal in the care I have received in comparison to other highly regarded hospitals.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
