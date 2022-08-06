Overview of Dr. Henry Patton, MD

Dr. Henry Patton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.



Dr. Patton works at Piedmont Physicians in Covington, GA with other offices in Social Circle, GA and Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.