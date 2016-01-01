Dr. Peng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Peng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Peng, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Peng works at
Locations
Pathways Healthcare Inc624 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 254-9540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Peng, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1144378167
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Peng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.
