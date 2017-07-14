Dr. Henry Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Perry, MD
Dr. Henry Perry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
OCLI Central Business Office865 Merrick Ave, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (866) 733-6254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
By far the very best. Along with Dr. Saha, saved my eye. Extremely compassionate, understanding, and knowledgeable. Very trustworthy and intelligent. Takes time to explain everything and truly cares!
About Dr. Henry Perry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm-Harvard U
- University of Pennsylvania
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
