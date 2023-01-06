Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Pham, MD
Dr. Henry Pham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Henry T Pham MD16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 141, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 777-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had kidney stones through Christmas and needed treatment before international travel in January. Dr. Pham fit me in and urgently arranged for imaging and lithotripsy treatment. He followed up each imaging and treatment with personal phone calls for follow-up without the need to go back into the office. All care was professional, quick and efficient. Can't be more pleased with his care.
About Dr. Henry Pham, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144222647
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
