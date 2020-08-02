See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Henry Pickett, MD

Internal Medicine
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Pickett, MD

Dr. Henry Pickett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Pickett works at Western Medical Center, PC in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pickett's Office Locations

    Western Medical Center PC
    1805 Kipling St Ste 100, Lakewood, CO 80215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 232-3232

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aug 02, 2020
    I hope Dr. Pickett continues his practice for a long, long time. I think I've been going to him for 25 years and it will be a sad day when he decides to hang it up. A quarter of century with the same fine doctor; I feel extremely fortunate. The absolute best.
    Barry — Aug 02, 2020
    About Dr. Henry Pickett, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Healthone Presby St Luke's M C
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickett works at Western Medical Center, PC in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Pickett’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

