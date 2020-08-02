Dr. Henry Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Pickett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Western Medical Center PC1805 Kipling St Ste 100, Lakewood, CO 80215 Directions (303) 232-3232
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I hope Dr. Pickett continues his practice for a long, long time. I think I've been going to him for 25 years and it will be a sad day when he decides to hang it up. A quarter of century with the same fine doctor; I feel extremely fortunate. The absolute best.
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1902964075
- Healthone Presby St Luke's M C
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.