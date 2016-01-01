Dr. Henry Polk Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Polk Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Polk Jr, MD
Dr. Henry Polk Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Polk Jr works at
Dr. Polk Jr's Office Locations
San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital8550 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 541-5300
- 2 17503 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 468-2015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Polk Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053390013
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Polk Jr works at
