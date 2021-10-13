Overview of Dr. Henry Prillaman, MD

Dr. Henry Prillaman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Prillaman works at HAMPTON ROADS UROLOGY in Newport News, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.