Dr. Henry Prillaman, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Prillaman, MD
Dr. Henry Prillaman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Prillaman's Office Locations
Dr. Prillaman's Office Locations
Riverside Urology Specialists11848 Rock Landing Dr Ste 402, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-1374
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 873-1374
Riverside Urology Specialists - Hampton850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 2000, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 873-1374
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been under Dr. Prillaman's care for about 10 years now and he is a fantastic physician who cares for his patients. I have had several kidney stones and other challenges for him to treat and he is always honest about what treatment he recommends and why he advises certain treatments. He actually listens to his Patients!
About Dr. Henry Prillaman, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740268853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Prillaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prillaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Prillaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Prillaman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria).
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Prillaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prillaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prillaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.