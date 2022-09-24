Dr. Henry Prince, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Prince, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Prince, MD
Dr. Henry Prince, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Prince works at
Dr. Prince's Office Locations
-
1
Great Neck560 Northern Blvd Ste 206, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-8741Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Premier Womens Health40 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-3900
-
3
Manhattan160 E 32nd St Ste 101, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 742-8888
-
4
Woodbury80 Crossways Park Dr Ste 200, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 802-5025
-
5
Medford12 Platinum Ct, Medford, NY 11763 Directions (631) 504-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prince has been taking care of me for 40 years. When we first met, he helped me thru a medical crisis with the most understanding and kindness I ever experienced in the medical field. He delivered all four of my grandchildren. I am eternally grateful for the care and interest he has shown to my family as well as myself. I would definitely recommend Dr. Prince!
About Dr. Henry Prince, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1518043173
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prince has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prince accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prince works at
Dr. Prince has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince.
