Dr. Henry Prost, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (159)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Prost, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Prost works at Endocrine & Thyroid Center in Colleyville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Lipoprotein Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Thyroid Center
    7141 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 410-9993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Lipoprotein Disorders
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Lipoprotein Disorders

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysmetabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr. Prost is always prompt and extremely knowledgeable with very experienced and thorough staff. Have been seeing him for about 10 years and he always has a great demeanor and is genuinely concerned about your welfare. Be sure to obtain all referrals before scheduling if your insurance requires it!
    Current Patient — Feb 06, 2021
    About Dr. Henry Prost, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1841229812
    • 1841229812
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    UTHSC-Houston
    • UTHSC-Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College of Medicine|University Tx Med School At Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Prost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prost works at Endocrine & Thyroid Center in Colleyville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Prost’s profile.

    Dr. Prost has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Lipoprotein Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    159 patients have reviewed Dr. Prost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

