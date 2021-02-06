Dr. Henry Prost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Prost, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Prost, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Prost works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Thyroid Center7141 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 410-9993
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prost?
Dr. Prost is always prompt and extremely knowledgeable with very experienced and thorough staff. Have been seeing him for about 10 years and he always has a great demeanor and is genuinely concerned about your welfare. Be sure to obtain all referrals before scheduling if your insurance requires it!
About Dr. Henry Prost, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1841229812
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC-Houston
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College of Medicine|University Tx Med School At Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prost works at
Dr. Prost has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Lipoprotein Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prost speaks Spanish.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Prost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.