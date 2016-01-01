Dr. Henry Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Purcell, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Purcell, MD
Dr. Henry Purcell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton, Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Purcell's Office Locations
Progressive Health Care for Women Inc6812 State Route 162 Ste 121, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (314) 644-3535
St. Louis Nephrology and Hypertension1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 1280, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 644-3535
- 3 1011 Bowles Ave Ste G10, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 644-3535
Maryville Dialysis2102 Vadalabene Dr Ste 1, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-1196
- 5 2133 Vadalabene Dr, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (314) 644-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Staunton
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
About Dr. Henry Purcell, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467530410
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Ohio State University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Internal Medicine
