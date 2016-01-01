Overview of Dr. Henry Purcell, MD

Dr. Henry Purcell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton, Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Purcell works at Progressive Health Care for Women Inc in Maryville, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gout and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.