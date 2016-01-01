See All Neurologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Henry Querfurth, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Henry Querfurth, MD

Dr. Henry Querfurth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Querfurth works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Querfurth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-5423
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Concussion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Henry Querfurth, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336135649
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Board Certifications
