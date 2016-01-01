Overview of Dr. Henry Querfurth, MD

Dr. Henry Querfurth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Querfurth works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.