Dr. Raroque Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Raroque Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Raroque Jr, MD
Dr. Henry Raroque Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Raroque Jr works at
Dr. Raroque Jr's Office Locations
Expecare Lp1215 Kinwest Pkwy Ste 120, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (214) 496-0500
Henry G Raroque Jr MD PA701 Tuscan Dr Ste 280, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 496-0500
Victory Medical Center Southcross Lp Hospital4243 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78222 Directions (214) 496-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience... Sorted my issues out and helped me get on a plan to improve my quality of life.
About Dr. Henry Raroque Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1023077567
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raroque Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raroque Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raroque Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raroque Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Raroque Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raroque Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raroque Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raroque Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.