Dr. Henry Rhee, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Rhee, MD
Dr. Henry Rhee, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Rhee's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Specialists of VA3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 209, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-5027Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhee is thorough, patient, kind, considerate, and provides the best course of treatment with on-going follow ups. Always concerned about your progress short term as well as long term. An excellent physician.
About Dr. Henry Rhee, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1265489868
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
