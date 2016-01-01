Overview of Dr. Henry Richardson, MD

Dr. Henry Richardson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Richardson works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA, El Monte, CA, Glendale, CA and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.