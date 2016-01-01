See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Henry Richardson, MD

Pain Medicine
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Richardson, MD

Dr. Henry Richardson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Richardson works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA, El Monte, CA, Glendale, CA and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richardson's Office Locations

    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    7525 Metropolitan Dr Ste 302, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 325-1161
    Digestive Disease and Endoscopy Consultants
    1400 S Grand Ave Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-5940
    Healthcare Partners Medical Group
    3144 Santa Anita Ave, El Monte, CA 91733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 582-7989
    Healthcare Partners Medical Group
    225 W Broadway Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 545-7770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    St Clares Home Hlth Serv Inc
    1025 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 623-2225
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthonow Doral
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 201, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 466-4463
    Synovation Medical Group
    3434 Midway Dr Ste 2004, San Diego, CA 92110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality
Hernia
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Interstitial Cystitis
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Physical Examination
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinalysis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Henry Richardson, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1407052459
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

