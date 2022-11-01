Dr. Henry Rosevear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosevear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Rosevear, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Mercy Urology Services1010 Three Springs Blvd Ste 270, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 764-3845
Pikes Peak Urology6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 531-7007
Audubon Ambulatory Surgery Center3030 N Circle Dr Ste 101, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7500
San Luis Valley Medical PC2115 Stuart Ave, Alamosa, CO 81101 Directions (719) 589-8082Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Penrose Hospital
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rosevear was patient and informative. He explained the procedure step by step and made a difficult process painless. I highly recommend this doctor and staff!
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Rosevear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosevear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosevear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosevear has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosevear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosevear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosevear.
