Overview of Dr. Henry Ruiz, MD

Dr. Henry Ruiz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Ruiz works at Urology Institute At Renaissance in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.