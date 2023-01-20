Dr. Henry Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Ruiz, MD
Dr. Henry Ruiz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations
1
Renaissance Surgery Group2603 MICHAELANGELO DR, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8767
2
Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health System5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
3
Urology Institute Renaissance801 E Nolana Ave Ste 6, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 362-8767
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruiz treated my father a WWII vet and was a great dr for my father. What respect he gave him. So I was surprised to see him show up working at the VA Harligen Hospital. He treated me for two years. Paying attention to my concerns with bladder cancer in the family. We (He) did routine screenings for cancer always coming back negative. Listen carefully to my issues. Got him from waking up 4 in 5 times a night down to 2. But now the problem is back again waking up hourly. So I called the VA for a earlier appointment and was told this is his last month working here. Uffff I will be going on my 4 urologist at the VA. Called is office to see when I could see him. If VA will not send me I have Insurance. I want to stay with him. Called office and first availability is in September 2023. 9 months away. I hope once I get in he will see me bi yearly. So sorry to see him leave VA.
About Dr. Henry Ruiz, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Columbia University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruiz speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.