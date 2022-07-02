Dr. Henry Sakow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Sakow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Sakow, MD
Dr. Henry Sakow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Antisocial Personality Disorder, Personality Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakow's Office Locations
- 1 160 Clairemont Ave Ste 265, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (678) 952-1548
-
2
Phoebe Behavioral Health500 W 3rd Ave Ste 105, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-7001
-
3
Phoebe Maternal Fetal Medicine417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
One of the few Providers left that listen to the patient and treats patient with Individual care. He makes you feel comfortable and makes it easy to open up to.
About Dr. Henry Sakow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114904042
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sakow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakow has seen patients for Antisocial Personality Disorder, Personality Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.