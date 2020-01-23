Overview of Dr. Henry Saphier, MD

Dr. Henry Saphier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Saphier works at Women's Ultrasound in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.