Dr. Henry Saphier, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Saphier, MD
Dr. Henry Saphier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Saphier works at
Dr. Saphier's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Ultrasound498 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sapphire was my first OB/GYN and he was the greatest one that I have ever been to. If I still lived in New Jersey I would still be using him. He treated me with kindness and understanding answered every question and concern. Janet Shaner f/k/a Janet B. Williams
About Dr. Henry Saphier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 62 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1427001908
Education & Certifications
- Flower Fifth Ave-Metro
- Jewish Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saphier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saphier.
