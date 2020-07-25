See All Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (34)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Schulte III works at Henry J Schulte MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry J Schulte MD
    7101 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 941-9004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 25, 2020
    A highly competent and compassionate doctor whom I have known for many years. He has treated me and other family members effectively. Highly recommended.
    Tony — Jul 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD
    About Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114061553
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy Health Sys
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulte III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulte III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulte III works at Henry J Schulte MD in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Schulte III’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulte III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulte III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulte III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

