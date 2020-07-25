Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulte III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Schulte III works at
Locations
Henry J Schulte MD7101 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 941-9004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
A highly competent and compassionate doctor whom I have known for many years. He has treated me and other family members effectively. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Henry Schulte III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1114061553
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Health Sys
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schulte III works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulte III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte III.
