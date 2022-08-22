Overview

Dr. Henry Sesselberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Sesselberg works at Turning Point Cardiac Rehabilitation in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Portland, ME, North Conway, NH and Rockport, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Syncope and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.