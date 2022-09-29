Dr. Henry Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Shapiro, MD
Dr. Henry Shapiro, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Stoney Brook Med Ctr and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Jupiter Hematology Oncology431 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 748-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first went to see Dr Shapiro over 12 years ago with a diagnosis of Stage IV Hodgkin's Lymphoma and after studying my case he recommended the treatment plan he thought would work best for me based on the progression of disease. He explained the plan to me so that I would understand what to expect along the way. We followed his treatment plan and thanks to Dr Shapiro I'm still here today and I still see him for regular checkups. He has compassion for his patients as he understands what we're going through with this awful disease and he will take the time to answer your questions. His entire staff is also great and always extremely helpful.
About Dr. Henry Shapiro, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1477591709
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- SUNY Stoney Brook Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.