Dr. Henry Siu, MD
Dr. Henry Siu, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Siu, MD
Dr. Henry Siu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Siu works at
Dr. Siu's Office Locations
1
1
Robbinsville Office1 Union St Ste 101, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siu?
My father had a procedure with Dr. Siu last year. He is very skilled and friendly. He has a great attitude explains the operation in great details. He makes us feel like a family. Recently, my father had to do a biopsy operation. The hospital we were at required a cardiologist to write a letter before surgery. We were worried about where to find a cardiologist. We tried to find a Dr. Siu, but he has left the St Francis hospital and returned to NY. We gave him a message and didn't have much expectation for him to reply, but he actually replied and provided all the formalities to the hospital. He is a model of benevolence. We highly recommend Dr. Siu for everyone.
About Dr. Henry Siu, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Male
- 1871777607
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siu works at
Dr. Siu has seen patients for Dizziness, Atherosclerosis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Siu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.