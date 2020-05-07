Dr. Henry Sobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Sobo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT.
Bender Chiropractic & Wellness Center111 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 348-8805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thoughtful smart integrated practice with great knowledge of alternative and the latest developments. Very helpful for some long term chronic things and general wellness
About Dr. Henry Sobo, MD
Dr. Sobo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobo.
