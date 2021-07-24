Dr. Henry Spratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Spratt, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Spratt, MD
Dr. Henry Spratt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Spratt works at
Dr. Spratt's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Eye Health7261 Sheridan St Ste 100B, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 859-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just finished my first appointment with Dr Spratt. From the minute I went to his office, everyone gave their best effort to see that I was treated well and made to feel comfortable. ( I was nervous}. Frank, the ophthalmic technician was efficient, friendly and professional. Dr Spratt was friendly, thorough, and really took his time to explain everything and to answer my questions I had a great visit and I highly recommend this doctor and his staff
About Dr. Henry Spratt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1851638332
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
