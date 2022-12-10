See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Henry Stiene, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (253)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Stiene, MD

Dr. Henry Stiene, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.

Dr. Stiene works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Ltd in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stiene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Ltd
    500 E Business Way, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 251-7827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 253 ratings
    Patient Ratings (253)
    5 Star
    (244)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Tom Carter — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Stiene, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063402949
    Education & Certifications

    • Christ Hospital
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Stiene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stiene has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stiene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stiene works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Ltd in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Stiene’s profile.

    253 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

