Overview

Dr. Henry Sun, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at UM SJMG - Cardiovascular Care in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.