Dr. Henry Swicord, DMD

Dentistry
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Henry Swicord, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Swicord works at Greystone Orthodontics in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greystone Orthodontics
    5510 Highway 280 Ste 110, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 719-1339

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Dental Disorders
Gingivitis
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
Lower Dentures
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
Root Planing
Simple Tooth Extractions
Teeth Scaling
Teeth Whitening
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Decay
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Loss
Toothache
Upper Dentures
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.4
    Feb 21, 2017
    Dr. Swicord has a unique talent which includes a deep analytical survey of the problem and the artistry to complete each challenge. He is also a kind man that cares for his people. His staff is the best I have ever encountered in dentistry.
    Gary Swatzell in Birmingham, AL — Feb 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Henry Swicord, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1982875746
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Swicord, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swicord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swicord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swicord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swicord works at Greystone Orthodontics in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Swicord’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swicord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swicord.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swicord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swicord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

