Overview of Dr. Henry Tannous, MD

Dr. Henry Tannous, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Tannous works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Center in New York, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.