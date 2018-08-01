Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM
Overview of Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM
Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine* and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Liberty Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
All Ways Feet of Georgia PC127 Macarthur Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 299-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor is a very nice & attentive Dr. He listens when u talk & he genuinely cares about u & he shows it. I would definitely recommend him to anyone with foot or ankle issues!! Thank you Dr Taylor for all your help & for ur care.
About Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861590754
Education & Certifications
- St. Barnabas Medical Center
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine*
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
