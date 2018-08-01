Overview of Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM

Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine* and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Liberty Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at All Ways Feet of Georgia in Hinesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.