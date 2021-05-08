See All Vascular Neurologists in Pinehurst, NC
Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD

Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. 

Dr. Tellez Jr works at Sandhills Neurologists PA in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC and Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Tellez Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sandhills Neurologists - Pinehurst
    295 Olmsted Blvd Ste 12, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 235-0595
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Sandhills Neurologists - Sanford
    101 Dennis Dr, Sanford, NC 27330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 235-0595
  3. 3
    Sandhills Neurologist - Cary
    251 Keisler Dr Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 235-0595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Central Carolina Hospital
  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tellez Jr?

    May 08, 2021
    I found Dr. Telez to be attentive and caring. He has helped me understand my condition in ways that others have not been able to.
    Susan Skiff — May 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tellez Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Tellez Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tellez Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861560401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tellez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tellez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tellez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tellez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tellez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tellez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tellez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.