Dr. Henry Ting, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Ting, MD

Dr. Henry Ting, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Ting works at HENRY TING, M.D. in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ting's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ting, M.d.
    13329 41st Rd Ste 2B, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 961-7968

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Viral Hepatitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Henry Ting, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Chinese
    • 1447274014
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

