Overview of Dr. Henry Townsend, MD

Dr. Henry Townsend, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine.



Dr. Townsend works at Rheumatology Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankylosing Spondylitis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.