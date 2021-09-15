Dr. Henry Trattler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trattler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Trattler, MD
Dr. Henry Trattler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Center For Excellence In Eye Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon, had cataracts removed and NO pain was experienced at all. Highly recommend this Doctor. I can now see clearly, only need glasses for reading. I do not know why I waited so long (fear) My trigger to get the surgery was because I could not pass the visual at the Drivers license renewal, lol
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Trattler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trattler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trattler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trattler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trattler.
