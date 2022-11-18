Dr. Henry Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Tsai, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Tsai, MD
Dr. Henry Tsai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center39000 Bob Hope Dr # WR201, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-7655
-
2
Rancho Mirage Office39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 108, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-7655
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
I have been a patient for 10 months , treated for Colon Cancer, Dr. Tsai is very knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Henry Tsai, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1659572261
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.