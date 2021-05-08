See All Neurosurgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Henry Tutt, MD

Neurosurgery
1.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Tutt, MD

Dr. Henry Tutt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Tutt works at Lexington Clinic Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tutt's Office Locations

    Lexington Clinic
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A540, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-6760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Henry Tutt, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427071224
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Tutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tutt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tutt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tutt works at Lexington Clinic Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Tutt’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

