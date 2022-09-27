Overview of Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD

Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Vucetic works at Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management Mentor in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.