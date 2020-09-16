Overview of Dr. Henry Wagner Jr, MD

Dr. Henry Wagner Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Wagner Jr works at Bay Area Urology in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urethral Dilation and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.