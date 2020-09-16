Dr. Henry Wagner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Wagner Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Wagner Jr, MD
Dr. Henry Wagner Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Wagner Jr's Office Locations
Bay Area Urology Associates8 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-9502
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wagner and hi staff have always been great. I've been going to him for 20+ years. Always attentive and great staff. I made the mistake of trying another urologist at one point and could never get anyone to answer the phone. Not the case with Dr. Wagner's staff. I can always get someone on the phone. Results for tests are usually relayed by phone or mail, no extra trip to the office for another hit to the insurance. Great doctor, great staff - highly recommended!
About Dr. Henry Wagner Jr, MD
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urethral Dilation and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner Jr.
