Overview of Dr. Henry Wang, MD

Dr. Henry Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wang works at Wang Medical in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.