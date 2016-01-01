Overview

Dr. Henry Watson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Point, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at The Clinic For All in East Point, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.