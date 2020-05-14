Dr. Henry Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Weiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Weiner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Newark Health Care Center Sports Medicine200 Hygeia Dr Ste 1360, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-1929
Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants Diagnostic Centers- Middletown114 Sandhill Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 623-1929
Christiana Care Cardiology Cons252 Chapman Rd Ste 150, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 623-1929
ChristianaCare Cardiology Consultants3521 Silverside Rd Ste 1C, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 623-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When we go to the doctor there is always a little trepidation, and that is understandable. But with Dr. Weiner it is like you are going to a caring friends office. I have yet to find another physician who can break down the medical speak into words that we can all understand as well as he. When it comes to any cardiac issues it is so very important to trust who you go to. This is that place, and Dr. Weiner is that doctor. Whether it is an office visit or a phone consultation he takes the time to explain everything to you. I was referred to him by a physician that I trust completely and am so glad to have him in my care group.
About Dr. Henry Weiner, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821064775
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
