Overview

Dr. Henry Wiles, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Wiles works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.