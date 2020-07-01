Dr. Henry Wiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Wiles, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Wiles, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Locations
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiles?
Dr. Wiles is the best he's been my son's doctor going on 8 years now.
About Dr. Henry Wiles, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154432953
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wiles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wiles has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiles.
