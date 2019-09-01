Dr. Henry Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Wilson, MD
Dr. Henry Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
-
1
Centra Medical Group Plastic Surgery Center1330 Oak Ln Ste 100, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
I had breast reduction/reconstruction in March 2019. From the first consultation appointment both Dr Wilson and his entire staff were very friendly, very professional and caring about my situation and my care. Dr Wilson listened attentively and always asked if I had any questions or concerns and patiently and thoroughly answered all of them until I felt comfortable and informed. His staff is wonderful! From the front desk to the scheduler. All of his nurses do an excellent job of returning calls in a timely manner, truly listening and thoroughly answering questions and concerns. They all are very professional and very caring about you as an individual. Highly recommend this practice and have shared my experience with others as well.
About Dr. Henry Wilson, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1558496117
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Medical College Of Ga Hospitals And Clinics
- Umdnj--Cooper Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson speaks German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.